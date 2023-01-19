El Dorado County joins lawsuit against PG&E over Mosquito Fire

Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito...
Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Sommer is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)((AP Photo/Noah Berger))
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLACERVILLE, California (KOLO) - El Dorado County is joining four other public entities in a lawsuit against PG&E over the 2022 Mosquito Fire.

Placer County, El Dorado Water Agency, Georgetown Divide Public Utilities District, and Georgetown Divide Fire Protection District also joined in on the lawsuit.

The suit alleges PG&E’s equipment was the cause of the fire, which burned more than 76,000 acres in Placer and El Dorado counties in September.

“El Dorado County’s lawsuit seeks all recoverable damages allowed under the law caused by the fire,” said El Dorado County Counsel, David Livingston. “The lawsuit seeks to hold PG&E accountable and to help our community rebuild after this devastating fire.”

The fire caused the evacuation of more than 11,000 people and forced a state of emergency in both counties.

