Double your cancer donation campaign ends Jan. 27

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to double your donation to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

The William N. Pennington Foundation will match every dollar you give through Friday, January 27, 2023.

This is part of the six month “Know the Gold Campaign” launched Sept. 1, 2022.

At the time this article was published about $385,000 was raised, but the match is good up to $500,000.

KOLO 8 viewers will actually give $230,000 to help local children who are battling cancer if they donate just $115,000 by the deadline.

“When a family has a child diagnosed with cancer they need help with their rent and mortgage. They need help with household needs. They need medical care, traveling to and from wherever they’re getting their treatment,” said Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation Executive Director, Holly Aycock.

The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation helps about 45 children and their families every year.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.