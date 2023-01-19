Crash north of Ely kills 1

The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene
The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:13 PM PST
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on US-93 north of Ely killed one person on Tuesday.

At around 4:45 p.m., Nevada State Troopers responded to White Pine County for reports of a crash.

Their preliminary investigation found a Ford F-350 was traveling south on US-93 when the driver lost control due to going too fast for the road conditions.

The truck drove over the centerline, crossed over into the northbound lane, drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver, 51-year-old Dolores Olivas of Phoenix, was partially ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries.

