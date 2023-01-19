Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect sought

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a CVS employee on Monday.

It happened about 4:56 p.m. at the CVS at 1980 N. Carson St.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect loitered in the store for about an hour on Monday, then grabbed a female employee by the wrist and pulled her outside of the store. She was able to break free and go back inside to call 911.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was not associated with any vehicles in the area and appeared to have walked to the store.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as Hispanic, about 22 to 26 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches with an average build. He wore tan or khaki pants with a black hooded sweatshirt that had white vertical stripes at the shoulder with a red 49ers logo on the chest and red inside the hood. He wore white shoes and a black baseball cap with a white logo in the center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murry at 775-283-7853 or kmurry@carson.org.

