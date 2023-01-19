Cannabis Compliance Board issues warning over certain products

Cannabis Flower
Cannabis Flower(Elsa Olofsson)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:37 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board is issuing a warning to consumers to avoid or take precautions over certain cannabis products.

The CCB says usable cannabis, including cannabis flower, shake/trim and uninfused pre-rolls were treated by an unapproved pesticide at Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions.

In addition, they say Infused edibles, Infused flower, Infused Pre-rolls and Cannabis Concentrates were all treated with the same pesticide.

If you think you have consumed an infected item, you will need to identify your product by item and production run. Shops will be required to display a notice about the issue for 30 days.

The CCB says there is no reason to believe the cannabis sales facilities or cannabis testing facilities had any knowledge of the use of this unapproved pesticide as it is not on the list of pesticides they are required to test for.

The notice applies to sales made between Aug. 31 and Jan. 9. There are no known cases of illness, the CCB says.

Click here for a list of shops affected.

