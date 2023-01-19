BLM cancels February horse adoption event

The event was originally scheduled for Feb.11
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections are canceling a February wild horse adoption event.

The event was originally scheduled for Feb.11.

“Due to the recent storms that have occurred since the New Year holiday, we felt that for both the animals and the public it was the right thing to do,” said Ruth Thompson, BLM Nevada, Wild Horse and Burro Specialist. “NNCC takes great pride on the level of training of their horses to ensure successful long-term homes and we are also concerned that road travel within the next few weeks could continue to be an issue.”

The next saddle-trained wild horse adoption and competitive-bid auction at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center is scheduled for June 3, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Snap Benefits
End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits

Latest News

Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito...
El Dorado County joins lawsuit against PG&E over Mosquito Fire
8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
the SPCA of Northern Nevada shared that our pets can get cold just like we can.
Winter pet safety reminders from the SPCA of Northern Nevada