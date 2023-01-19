BLM cancels February horse adoption event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections are canceling a February wild horse adoption event.

The event was originally scheduled for Feb.11.

“Due to the recent storms that have occurred since the New Year holiday, we felt that for both the animals and the public it was the right thing to do,” said Ruth Thompson, BLM Nevada, Wild Horse and Burro Specialist. “NNCC takes great pride on the level of training of their horses to ensure successful long-term homes and we are also concerned that road travel within the next few weeks could continue to be an issue.”

The next saddle-trained wild horse adoption and competitive-bid auction at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center is scheduled for June 3, 2023.

