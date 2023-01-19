Amodei named chairman of House Appropriations subcommittee

Mark Amodei speaks at a victory party in Reno, Nev., Sept. 13, 2011, after defeating Democrat...
Mark Amodei speaks at a victory party in Reno, Nev., Sept. 13, 2011, after defeating Democrat Kate Marshall in a special election for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)(Cathleen Allison | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei has been appointed chairman of the legislative branch subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee.

The news website Politico said this makes Amodei one of 12 cardinals because of his power over purse strings for some operations of Congress.

“Each subcommittee chair will control the budgets of key agencies and departments, many with hundreds of billions of dollars within their purview,” Politico explained. “They’ll be tasked with holding hearings with department heads and scrutinizing those agency budgets over the next two years.”

Amodei notes the Legislative Branch Subcommittee has jurisdiction over Congressional functions like the Capitol Police, Library of Congress, Congressional Budget Office, Government Accountability Office, Architect of the Capitol and the House of Representatives.

“It is an honor to be appointed to chair the House Appropriations Legislative Branch Subcommittee,” Amodei said in a statement. “In the entire history of the state, Nevada has only sent three of its own to be Appropriations Subcommittee Chairs, and I’m proud to be one of these fortunate few and honored to continue this legacy.”

Also serving as subcommittee chairmen from Nevada were Rep. James G. Scrugham for the House Appropriations Subcommittee of the Navy and Rep. Barbara F. Vucanovich for the House Appropriations Subcommittee on military construction.

“On Appropriations, we are tasked with the heavy, yet critical, job of cutting wasteful spending and establishing a fiscally responsible budget<” Amodei said. “To that end, I look forward to collaboration with my fellow Appropriators and colleagues in Congress as we work towards sensible policy solutions.”

