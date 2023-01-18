Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years but with recent storms, the end could be in sight.

“We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.

He says these improvements are thanks to big storms over the past month, strenghtening our snowpack.

“We have an above normal snowpack and saying that in mid-January is pretty incredible,” he said.

In terms of the water year, Reno has already received a bit more than average, ringing in around 7.8 inches.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture created a map and it shows just how much water is in the Sierra compared to past years.

“Our stream flows have picked up, our reservoirs have gained storage but we’re still generally below normal in terms of reservoir storage.”

Bardsley says we’re on track to kick the drought but it will take more than just a handful of snowstorms.

“If we continue with some significant storms this winter, we could get out of drought.”

With a dry spell to finish out the month of January, it’s still too early to say how the Sierra will fair later in the year. We’lll just have to wait and see.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.