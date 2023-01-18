Reading Reno: One-on-one with up and coming Christian author, Caitlyn Scaggs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Straight off the heals of her debut book’s launch, Caitlyn Scaggs from Christiansburg, Va., talked with Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko about empowering women to boldly pursue a life of “both/and” instead of “either/or.”

Worth It and Wonderful: Inspiration for Women to Live Bravely and Boldly was released Tuesday, Jan. 17. Publishers call it “a deeply inspiring clarion call for Christian women’s empowerment in the face of pressure to choose between seemingly mutually exclusive options.”

“I hope that they close the final page of the book with greater awareness about how wonderfully they are made,” Scaggs said during the Zoom interview.

Watch Katey Roshetko’s interview with Caitlyn Scaggs to learn more.

Scaggs and Roshetko’s friendship started nearly four years ago when they were both working in Virginia. Scaggs was a senior administration leader at Radford University while Roshetko was a reporter at KOLO 8′s sister station WDBJ7. Over the years, they’ve gone through career changes, health scares, professional setbacks and advances, and a lot of coffee together!

Scaggs’ online platform, Boldly Pursue, has grown thanks in large part to her work with New Hope Girls, a non-profit that rescues girls in the Dominican Republic from human trafficking; and her appearances on WDBJ7′s lifestyle programming, Mornin’ Motivations - which Roshetko and Scaggs started together in Sept. 2021. Her blog is also a great source for encouragement during all seasons of life.

Her journey as a police officer to mom to entrepreneur to melanoma survivor to women’s advocate and everything in between is chronicled in her book, Worth It and Wonderful. The emphasis throughout the pages is focused on encouraging women to embrace all their complexities and walk with confidence knowing they are exactly who God made them to be.

Click here to purchase Worth It and Wonderful. Be sure to follow Caitlyn Scaggs on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.