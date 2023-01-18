Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural life style. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience.

“No heat< she says. “I’m living in one little room of the house. I can’t do laundry. I can’t wash my dishes except for by hand with a kettle. OK, I’m camping in my own home.

It arrived suddenly in the middle of the night six days ago. She woke up to freezing temperatures in her home.

Her propane tank was empty, leaving her furnace and water heater cold. It was a suprise because her account was paid up and she was on auto fill. She checked her account on line.

“And the last delivery I got was in October and I discivered I was scheduled for another December 5th. It was supposed to one day, 24-hour expedited delivery and it didn’t show up.”

Calls to the company--Amerigas--went to a call center where there were no answers.

“They keep promising me every day to deliver propane within 24 hours.and it does not show up. And when I call back, they ask if I want to escalate it and I do and nothing seems to happen. I never get a call back from a supervisor. No one ever explains anything. I don’t even know if they are still delivering in Reno.”

We had the same result. Those answering our call to the local number said they were in Cleveland, Ohio. Asked if they were still in business in Reno, Nevada, we were put on hold, eventually being told they were unable to answer any questions. Their local website says they are permanently closed here. A visit to their yard north of town or their office in Sparks would seem to confirm that,

In any case it’s happened with no warning or notice to customers like Jennifer Schneider at the worst possible time.

“They did not tell me they weren’t going to deliver. They did not tell me they weren’t going to tell any of their customers and let us all run dry. And there’s been no communication. No help from them. No local person to talk to. I feel like i have no recourse and I’m spending a lot of money that I can’t afford to spend just to keep my house.”

Amerigas’ departure, if that’s what happened, may be having a ripple effect throughout the market. Jennifer Schneider has signed up with another company, a local,one, but they can’t get to her until next week. It seems they’ve been overwhelmed by calls seeking service.

In the meantime, she, like others, will have to cope with an unexpected reality. “That was not part of the brochure of life in the country with your horses. I was not looking to camp in my own home and have the pioneer experience. No.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
Snap Benefits
End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend

Latest News

Induction stove front
Inductive stoves gaining popularity
Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels
Lunar New Year Celebration at the Nevada State Museum
Lunar New Year Celebration at the Nevada State Museum
Sierra snowpack is strong to start the year.
Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels