Mono County approves local emergency

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County has approved a proclamation of a local emergency due to severe winter storms.

The proclamation was first issued on Jan. 10 for storms that began on Jan. 9. All emergency declarations expire after seven days, unless confirmed and ratified by the Board of Supervisors.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority, and the recent storm series resulted in conditions of disaster and extreme peril to persons and property,” said Rhonda Duggan, Chair of the Mono County Board of Supervisors. “This Proclamation allows for us to access additional resources to address and mitigate the issues that arise as a result of this storm incident.”

