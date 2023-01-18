Lyon County emergency center downgrades readiness

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County is downgrading its emergency operations center to a state of “monitor and ready.”

Normal business hours are expected to resume today.

County officials say they are monitoring the weather as a cold system moves into the area this week, followed by a milder period. They will also prepare for flooding, should the need arise.

Residents are encouraged to keep their sandbags in place through the spring thaw.

The Lyon County emergency operations center phone number (775) 461-3757 will remain active until Friday, January 20, 2023 close of business (5:00pm).

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.