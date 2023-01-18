Inductive stoves gaining popularity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our homeowner places a pot of water on the inductive stove and within less than a minute it is boiling. She tells us she can have a pasta dinner on the table in 15 minutes or less.

Such is one satisfied customer’s story on the switch from gas to inductive stove.

“There’s been a lot of people coming in asking about induction cooking,” says Tatlin Barber, R.C. Willey Appliance Manger. “One of my sales associates let me know that there is 3 people this last week that wanted to switch from gas to induction.” Barber says he’s not sure why there’s been a sudden interest in stoves.

The stoves debuted at the World’s Fair in 1933. But their sales really haven’t taken off until recently. Industry observers say its safety and its speedy food delivery to the dinner table are two good reasons for the increase in sales.

Another Reason? A recent tax bill signed into law allocates Four Billion Dollars in consumer rebates on purchases of highly efficient electrical appliance.

The stoves work with magnets which heat the cookware from within. Remove the cookware, the stove is cool to the touch within 15 second.

“Instead of gas where you have the flame coming out, or the electric where you have hot elements underneath the surface itself does not get hot,” says Barber.

Inductive stoves are more than gas or electric stoves.

The magnetic based cookware needs to be used in conjunction with the stove. The owner of the stove gave us another heads up. The stove is so efficient she says, have all your ingredients prepared and ready to go as there is no lag time for food to get to the correct temperature.

In Europe about 30% of homes have inductive stoves. In American they are in less than 1% of homes. That may have to do with the availability and cost of natural gas.

But that could all change as more people learn about inductive stoves.

