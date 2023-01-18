Douglas County deactivates flooding call center

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has deactivated its flooding call center that was first set up to deal with potential flooding from storms last week.

The county has set up a damage assessment tool for residents to report damage to infrastructure and property. That tool can be accessed here.

The tool will help the county assess damage, catalogue resources, and track trends.

Click here for more information on the tool.

