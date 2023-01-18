BLM now accepting permits for Burning Man

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2008 file photo, Burning Man participants walk on the playa at the...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2008 file photo, Burning Man participants walk on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/Brad Horn, File)(AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:56 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Black Rock Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management has announced it will accept commercial activity permits for Burning Man 2023.

Those interested will need to apply for a Special Recreation Permit with the Black Rock Field Office.

“Special Recreation Permits are issued to businesses, organizations, and individuals to allow the use of specific public land for commercial use and provide resource protection measures to ensure the future enjoyment of those resources by the public,” said District Manager Anne-Marie Sharkey.

All vendors will need to submit their applications by 4:30 p.m. April 7. Returning applicants must be considered in good standing with the BLM to be considered.

New or returning applicants may apply by filling out and returning a 2930-1 Form to:

Attn. Burning Man Vendor Permit 2023

Black Rock Field Office

5100 E. Winnemucca Blvd.

Winnemucca, NV 89445

The permit application can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
Snap Benefits
End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend

Latest News

Downtown Truckee
Truckee merchants energized not discouraged by recent weather
This aerial photo shows the Northwest Academy, a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley,...
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
The money will go towards renewable energy projects in the state of Nevada
USDA to make $300 million available for local renewable energy
Chinese New Year at Grand Sierra Resort
Chinese New Year at Grand Sierra Resort