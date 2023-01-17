Wyoming holds off Nevada’s late comeback

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Wyoming collected a 57-53 down to the wire victory over Nevada women’s basketball on Monday at Lawlor Events Center.

Junior forward Lexie Givens led Nevada with 16 points while junior guard Alyssa Jimenez picked up her fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

After Nevada jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the first quarter, Wyoming scored 10 unanswered points to take a six-point advantage with under three minutes to play in the opening period.

Givens ended the Pack’s scoring drought by draining a 3-pointer that made it a one possession game after the first 10 minutes.

Wyoming, however, held Nevada to just two second quarter points to take an 11-point lead going into the locker room.

The Cowgirls stretched their lead to 16 points in the third quarter, but Givens converted an and one basket following a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 10.

Despite trailing by double-digits heading into the final quarter, Nevada continued to fight.

A pair of jumpers by junior guard Gabby Rones cut the deficit down to single digits to start the fourth quarter.

Trading baskets for the majority of the final period, Nevada managed to cut the Wyoming lead down to three points after draining a pair of free throws following a steal.

Wyoming converted five of its final six free throws to seal the victory.

Nevada goes back on the road to take on Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Postgame Notes

Junior Lexie Givens scored 16 points, her ninth double-digit point performance this season.

Wyoming picked up its 20th win over Nevada in the NCAA era.

