Tahoe residents asked to clear snow from fire hydrants

TAHOE CITY, California (KOLO) - Tahoe area residents are being asked to clear snow from area fire hydrants in the aftermath of storms that have bombarded the area.

Residents are asked to clear a three-foot radius on each side of the hydrant and to the road to make it accessible to firefighters.

Each winter, there is an increase in the number of structure fires due to wood stoves, and improper maintenance among other factors.

“As roads are cleared during and after winter storms, fire hydrants unintentionally get covered with snow,” said North Tahoe Fire Protection District Fire Marshal John James. “Between emergency responses, Fire District personnel work on clearing fire hydrants, but because of the increase in call volume that typically occurs during storm events, we need help with this effort. Community members willing to adopt the hydrant closest to their home or business and keep it clear of snow and debris are ultimately helping to keep our community safer.”

Should the nearest hydrant be buried, or if you don’t know where one is, you can contact the nearest fire district.

