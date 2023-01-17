Sierra snow slows travelers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Travel across mountain passes is difficult after intense snowfall in the Sierra. Truckers and travelers alike are chaining up on the side of I-80.

Juan Garza is one of them, driving a truck across the country.’

“Started off Monday in Boston, Massachusetts and I’ve been making my way across slowly from one coast to another,” Garza said.

But now, he’s slowed to a stop and held up by Sierra snow.

“They say I need chains on my trailer and I never knew about that,” he said.

Garza isn’t the only one.

Douglas Benedetti is a local, installing chains before the check point at Gold Ranch off I-80. He says because of the holiday weekend, more people are driving unprepared.

“There’s a lot of travelers coming through, people coming across the country getting here and not expecting this,” Benedetti said.

“They get to the California border thinking, ‘alright palm trees and sunny beaches’ and they find themselves in the Sierra Nevada mountains and there’s a lot of snow here.”

CalTrans and NDOT are working around the clock to clear major roadways, warning drivers of long delays and the 30 mile an hour speed limit on I-80.

“Traffic looks like it’s at a stand still. It doesn’t seem like they’re moving very fast, so I wonder if the plows are even keeping up with all this,” Garza asked.

As the snow keeps falling, it seems even more unlikely Garza will make his deadline in Sacramento.

“The wheels aren’t turning, I’m not making no money,” he said.

