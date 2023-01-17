The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Proposes Amendments to Regional Transportation Plans

Sponsored: The RTC is proposing amendments to two major regional transportation planning documents. The RTC is our region’s metropolitan planning agency and creates the Regional Transportation Plan, with input from the local jurisdictions and the community. That plan helps the RTC identify the long-term transportation needs and goals for the regional transportation system. It is intended to be a living document and RTC staff is currently proposing an amendment—the public comment period is actually still open. RTC staff is also proposing an amendment to the fiscal year 2021-2025 Regional Transportation Improvement Program, which is a program of projects covering a five-year period and is consistent with the long-range plan.

There are a number of changes to the shorter-term plan, including the addition of new projects and funding and schedule updates to previously approved projects. The RTC is adding a new project to improve West 4th Street between McCarran Boulevard and Vine Street, and making funding and logistical updates to the Sierra Street Bridge project. And, due to air quality regulations, RTC is amending a project on I-80 into both the Regional Transportation Plan and the Regional Transportation Improvement Program. That project will add an eastbound auxiliary lane from McCarran Boulevard to Keystone Avenue and is now anticipated to start construction later this year.

The proposed amendments are available on rtcwashoe.com The RTC is asking for community feedback. They are accepting comments through Thursday, January 19.

