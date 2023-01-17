The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Proposes Amendments to Regional Transportation Plans

By Carlos Macias
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored: The RTC is proposing amendments to two major regional transportation planning documents. The RTC is our region’s metropolitan planning agency and creates the Regional Transportation Plan, with input from the local jurisdictions and the community. That plan helps the RTC identify the long-term transportation needs and goals for the regional transportation system. It is intended to be a living document and RTC staff is currently proposing an amendment—the public comment period is actually still open. RTC staff is also proposing an amendment to the fiscal year 2021-2025 Regional Transportation Improvement Program, which is a program of projects covering a five-year period and is consistent with the long-range plan.

There are a number of changes to the shorter-term plan, including the addition of new projects and funding and schedule updates to previously approved projects. The RTC is adding a new project to improve West 4th Street between McCarran Boulevard and Vine Street, and making funding and logistical updates to the Sierra Street Bridge project. And, due to air quality regulations, RTC is amending a project on I-80 into both the Regional Transportation Plan and the Regional Transportation Improvement Program. That project will add an eastbound auxiliary lane from McCarran Boulevard to Keystone Avenue and is now anticipated to start construction later this year.

The proposed amendments are available on rtcwashoe.com The RTC is asking for community feedback. They are accepting comments through Thursday, January 19.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
Snap Benefits
End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms

Latest News

The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Proposes Amendments to Regional Transportation Plans
The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Proposes Amendments to Regional Transportation Plans
Police say the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
Fatal hit and run closes street in Sparks
(Source: MGN)
Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth
What snow removal looks like for NDOT Highway Maintenance.
Keeping our roads clear: Day in the life of NDOT Highway Maintenace