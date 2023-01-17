Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend

By Denise Wong
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Public Market is just days from its Grand Opening Weekend Celebration.  The event will include live music and family-friendly activities.  It’s also a chance for people to check out the expansive new food hall, which currently houses 17 locally-operated food vendors.

The Grand Opening Weekend Celebration will take place January 20 - 22, 2023.  Reno Public Market is located on the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street, formerly the retail shopping center Shopper’s Square.

If you want to get a taste of some of the diverse culinary offerings, the doors are already open and food vendors have been serving up their specialties.

Current vendors include:

Morning Glory (Raw food, Cold press juices)

Batch & Co (Baked goods and treats)

Miches Vatos (Micheladas and ceviche)

Honey Bar Reno (Beer, Wine and Spirits)

Main Vein Coffee Co (Coffee and treats)

Pie-Ya (Pizza)

Fuego Street Tacos (Street tacos, burritos, quesadillas)

Wok n Roll (Asian fusion)

V’s Churro Bar (Churros and churro sundaes)

A La Parilla Latin Food (Guatemalan, Colombian, Armenian)

Bite Me (Loaded fries, mac n cheese)

Noodle Station (Noodles, bao and beer)

Burger NV (Burgers and Sandwiches)

Crepes and Craft (Sweet and Savory crepes)

Los Cipotes Salvadoran (Salvadoran food)

Bone Appettit BBQ (Southern BBQ)

Brazilian Gourmet (Brazilian food)

Steve Schroeder, General Manager of Fireten Hospitality, which runs the food hall at Reno Public Market visited KOLO 8 to talk about what makes this food hall unique and what people can expect.

