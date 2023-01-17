Renner says he’s home from hospital after snow plow accident

Renner returns home after a snow plow accident put him in the hospital.
Renner returns home after a snow plow accident put him in the hospital.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, California (AP) - Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plow accident.

In response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ TV series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner was run over by his own 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative’s vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The accident left him in critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
Snap Benefits
End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms

Latest News

KOLO Cooks: Spicy Pancakes
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin finally fulfills promise to create spicy pancakes
NCET Biz Café and Biz Bite Preview
NCET to host Biz Café and Biz Bite networking and learning events for local business owners
What's Up Downtown
What's Up Downtown
Local shop sees changes with winter weather
Local shop sees changes with winter weather