Nevada OSHA increases penalties for violations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada OSHA has increased its penalties for workplace safety violations.

The increases come as a result of a bill passed in 2015 requiring the Department of Labor to evaluate the penalties to adjust for inflation on a yearly basis.

Those changes must come no later than Jan. 15. The increases to penalties are broken down as follows:

For willful violations, where Nevada OSHA demonstrates that an employer knowingly failed to comply with an OSHA standard, or demonstrated a plain indifference for employee safety, the maximum penalty increases from $145,027 to $156,259.

For repeated violations, maximum penalties will increase from $145,027 to $156,259.

Penalties for serious violations, where workplace hazards that could cause an injury or illness that would most likely result in death or serious physical harm, the maximum penalty increases from $14,502 to $15,625.

For each other-than-serious violation, the maximum penalty increases from $14,502 to $15,625.

In instances where employers were previously cited and failed to correct violations, the maximum penalty increases from $14,502 to $15,625 per day unabated beyond the abatement date.

For each posting requirement violation, the maximum penalty increases from $14,502 to $15,625.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.