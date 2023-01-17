NDOC pays $497,000 to settle inmate suit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections will pay more than $497,000 to settle a lawsuit first brought by an inmate in 2017.

Clifford Miller had brought the suit against NDOC and medical director Romeo Aranas, alleging a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the inmate’s eighth amendment rights.

Miller, who is blind in one eye, had been attempting to obtain cataracts surgery from NDOC for around 20 years, but had been repeatedly rebuffed, with NDOC saying he had “one good eye.”

After Miller brought forth an ADA complaint against NDOC, they immediately moved to discipline him, according to the lawsuit.

As part of the settlement, NDOC will pay Miller $7,500, and keep his record clear of disciplinary actions against him. The payout to Miller, including legal fees, meant the initial cost to NDOC was more than $562,000.

An appeal to federal court by NDOC brought the final total to a little more than $497,000 in total costs and fees.

“This case could have been resolved for a fraction of what it eventually cost if NDOC had been reasonable. NDOC’s ‘one good eye’ policy was cruel and draconian. NDOC refused to give Miller his surgery even after the Colwell v. Bannister case in 2014 said the failure to do so amounted to deliberate indifference. The prison insisted on disciplining Miller for something he had a right to do—file an ADA complaint. That too was against federal law and was just mean-spirited. The prison looked for ways to punish Miller when he was a model inmate and just wanted to see out of both eyes,” said his lawyer Terri Keyser-Cooper.

