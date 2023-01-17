NCET to host Biz Café and Biz Bite networking and learning events for local business owners

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re a local business owner looking for learning opportunities and networking events, NCET has you covered with the launch of Biz Café and the relaunch of Biz Bites.

President and CEO, Sarah Johns stopped by Morning Break to invite business leaders to their next two events.

The first Biz Café of the new year takes place Wednesday, Jan. 18. During these free events, local thought leaders will present 60-minute talks that range from soft skills to hard science. January’s Biz Cafe features Elizabeth Weeks the economic development specialist for U.S. Small Business Administration.

Weeks will be presenting on what businesses need to know about their COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). The event includes networking opportunities from 2-3 p.m. and Weeks will speak from 3-4 p.m. It takes place at the UNR Innevation Center. Click here to register for your free tickets.

Biz Café sessions take place the third Wednesday of each month.

Then on Wednesday, Feb. 1, NCET is relaunching Biz Bite. These luncheons include individual speakers or panels who provides actionable business or technology information that you can implement at your business. Stephanie Rempe, UNR’s athletic director, will be speaking at the 2023 kick-off event. Tickets include food vouchers for restaurants inside the new Reno Public Market. Lunch and networking is from 11-12 p.m. Rempe will be speaking from noon to 1 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Biz Bite sessions are typically the fourth Wednesday of each month.

