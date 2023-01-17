Minor arrested after bringing gun onto campus in Yerington

(WECT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A minor was arrested after police said they brought a gun onto the campus of Yerington High School.

Around noon Tuesday, the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to the school for reports of a person that possibly had a firearm.

Officers recovered a handgun that was parked on school grounds and the person responsible for bringing the gun to campus was arrested.

YPD says this appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing danger. No additional suspects or weapons remain outstanding.

Many details of the incident will not be released because the suspect is a minor, the department says.

