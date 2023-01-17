Local shop sees changes with winter weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gearhut, and outdoor consignment shop here in Reno, are seeing more locals shop at it’s store. They say it’s because of the increase in storms in Northern Nevada.

“We’ve had a lot more people looking to gear up for in town activities, like grocery shopping,” said Leah Wzientek, Co-Owner of Gearhut. “So we’ve sold a lot more jackets and winter boots this year than ever before and I think that’s because the storms are creeping into Reno proper.”

Wzientek says they typically see more tourists come by who may have forgotten a thing or two at home. She says they haven’t this year because because of the weather.

Gearhut is a consignment shop, so their products come from the community. Because of that, they have been able to keep stock through the winter, even amid high demand. The exception, however, is snow boots.

“Our most popular items are snow shoes,” said Wzientek. “Those we take year around, because people will buy them in the middle of July. Cross country skies, regular resort skies, back country set ups, snow boards, and then, even just things for around town.”

