KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin finally fulfills promise to create spicy pancakes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a June episode of KOLO Cooks, Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko has been begging Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes to create spicy pancakes. It would be the perfect answer to the age old dilemma of having to choose between a savory or sweet breakfast entre. With spicy pancakes, you don’t have to. You can have both! And turns out... these spicy pancakes are actually pretty good!

Ingredients:

2 lbs bacon (cut into small pieces)

1 cup sugar

2 tsp cayenne

3 jalapeño (minced)

1 cup blueberries

Favorite pancake batter mixed with vanilla

1 stick butter

2 cups maple syrup

Directions:

Cook bacon and set aside to cool. In a separate pan, heat sugar and 1 tsp cayenne. When sugar begins to melt, add bacon; Mix for a few minutes then take off the heat. (Add more cayenne for spicier bacon) Melt butter and syrup together in pan. Add the rest of the cayenne and set aside. On medium heat, heat pan and make pancakes as you regularly would, just add jalapeños and blueberries. When desired amount of pancakes is done, top with syrup. Sprinkle candied bacon bits on top and serve.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

