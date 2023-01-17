Fatal hit and run closes street in Sparks
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An early morning fatal hit and run closed Probasco and East Prater Tuesday morning.
Sparks Police said the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. this morning near I Street.
Investigators say a woman was crossing the street in an activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Witnesses told police the car was a sedan, but the make, model, or color of the vehicle remain unknown at this time.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.