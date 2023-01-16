Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

He and his wife, Donya, estimate their assets are worth up to $10 million
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner puts his helmet on before the team's NHL game...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner puts his helmet on before the team's NHL game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)(Sam Morris | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife have filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors.

The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing offers a glimpse into the couple’s financial problems, including money owed to no fewer than 50 people and companies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

They filed for bankruptcy Dec. 30, months after a Wisconsin company sued Lehner for $4 million, claiming the NHL player and his father failed to make any payments last year on a business loan.

Both Lehner and his father, Michael, are listed as principal members in a Nevada business license filing for Solarcode, a limited liability corporation doing business in multiple states, including Nevada and Arizona.

Solarcode in January 2022 agreed to a four-year repayment plan with Eclipse Service but missed its first five payments, leading the Wisconsin company in late June 2022 to sue in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.

An attorney for Lehner did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Lehner’s debts also included missed payments for a collection of rare snakes he purchased for $1.2 million in 2017, according to the bankruptcy filing. Lehner keeps the snakes at his reptile farm in Plato, Missouri.

He and his wife, Donya, estimate their assets are worth up to $10 million.

Lehner, 31, signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights in 2020, but the Swedish hockey player has spent the 2022-23 season recovering from hip surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation

Latest News

Hoop Camp stops by Reno to give memorable weekend to dozens with additional needs
Hoop Camp stops by Reno to give memorable weekend to dozens with additional needs
Campers enjoy Wolf Pack game, basketball clinic at Reno High
Hoop Camp stops by Reno to give memorable weekend to dozens with additional needs
Jon Jones, right, in action against Andre Gusmao during the UFC - 87 Seek and Destroy Ultimate...
Jon Jones to headline UFC 285 in heavyweight title fight in Vegas
Alyssa Jimenez drives to the basket for two of her 22 points.
Strong defense leads Nevada to victory over Utah State