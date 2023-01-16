Trustee calls on WCSD to establish diversity committee on MLK Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Trustee Jeff Church is calling on the district to establish a Committee of Diversity and Equality.

In an MLK Day email, Church said:

“I call upon WCSD, with public input to throw away its biased Diversity Manual aka “Reflections Journal” from the Diversity Department. That Journal, with no community input, in 108 pages make no reference whatsoever to Dr Martin Luther King. Likewise, the words Hispanic, Latino are absent in spite of 43% of our students being Latino. Also not found are the words Japanese, Internment, Jewish or Holocaust. Today is an appropriate day to bring that to the public’s attention.”

