“Red Dog Day” at Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Ca. (KOLO) - The newly renovated ‘Red Dog’ lift is open for business. A high speed six-seater lift that takes only five minutes to get skiers from the base to the summit.

“The old ‘Red Dog’ used to be a three seater triple chair kind of notorious for high heights on those lift rides, I want to say this one is much quicker its about a five minute ride and I saw the lift line just disappear as soon as it opened because it just moves people,” said Maddy Condon, spokesperson for Palisades Tahoe.

The faster lift allows guests to get more runs in throughout the day. “Having it here, it increased our uphill capacity by 50% so all that means, more people up there so they can get more turns coming down,” she said.

Skiers of all ages, are already praising the newly updated ‘Red Dog’ lift and winter sport loving 13-year-olds, Lyla and Lexy Denis and Sierra Sturm could not contain their excitement for the faster lift.

“The new lift is really cool,” said Lexy. “We’ve been living here our whole lives, and we’ve been running the old chair which would take like 15 minutes and this one is five so its really amazing,” said Sierra. “I’m excited for more powder runs,” said Lyla.

With 12 inches of fresh powder overnight, 21 inches in 24 hours, bringing the season total up to 341 inches of snow, the lift is open right on time. After 6 months of work.

“I really wanna shout out our mountain ops crews because they’ve been up here in the snow the rain, in the wind and we’ve just been so stocked to get it open today [Sunday] for everybody to get some good powder laps in.

