Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service events
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today, the community is encouraged to volunteer to improve our area and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Here is a list of what is happening today in our area.
-Urban Roots Day of Service today at 9.
-Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation and Volunteers debris and trash pickup at 9.
-The Boys and Girls Club Day of Art and Silent March at 10.
-The 25th annual MLK Jr. Community Memorial Caravan at 11.
-The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society is hosting the 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gala is tonight at 5.
-Memorial service at Mckinley Arts and Culture Center.
