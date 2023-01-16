Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today, the community is encouraged to volunteer to improve our area and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here is a list of what is happening today in our area.

-Urban Roots Day of Service today at 9.

-Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation and Volunteers debris and trash pickup at 9.

-The Boys and Girls Club Day of Art and Silent March at 10.

-The 25th annual MLK Jr. Community Memorial Caravan at 11.

-The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society is hosting the 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gala is tonight at 5.

-Memorial service at Mckinley Arts and Culture Center.

