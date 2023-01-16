‘Hoop Camp’ stops by Reno to give memorable weekend to dozens with additional needs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A weekend to remember for dozens of Northern Nevadans.

Festivities started Friday night. Walking out with the Wolf Pack starting five. Then in-game entertainment during a timeout in front of thousands of cheering fans.

That was just the buildup for Steve Garrity and his volunteers.

“We’re a lot more about inclusion, acceptance, equal access, independent living, accountability, responsibility,” Garrity said of his organization, Hoop Camp’s, initiatives. “All the things that we’ve enjoyed through sports we give those same opportunities to all of our athletes with special and additional needs.”

A basketball clinic followed the Nevada game the next day at Reno High School.

Garrity has been running Hoop Camp for 30 years. Reno has been one of the stops on his tour for the past few years.

Following his eight-point performance against Utah State, Wolf Pack forward Nick Davidson stopped by to put some smiles on some faces.

“I had a cousin with special needs. I remember coming out to camps like this,” the redshirt freshman said. “It meant so much to him and to see how excited my cousin got to play basketball. Anything I can do to give back.”

The clinics give participants a chance to run around, get some shots up, and spend time with their friends.

“Watching the joy when they make a basket. That’s amazing. It’s so fun to see that,” said volunteer Dave Allison.

While the campers got their time in the limelight, volunteers gained some perspective: everyone deserves their chance on the hardwood.

