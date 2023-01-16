‘Hoop Camp’ stops by Reno to give memorable weekend to dozens with additional needs

Campers enjoy Wolf Pack game, basketball clinic at Reno High
Campers enjoy Wolf Pack game, basketball clinic at Reno High(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A weekend to remember for dozens of Northern Nevadans.

Festivities started Friday night. Walking out with the Wolf Pack starting five. Then in-game entertainment during a timeout in front of thousands of cheering fans.

That was just the buildup for Steve Garrity and his volunteers.

“We’re a lot more about inclusion, acceptance, equal access, independent living, accountability, responsibility,” Garrity said of his organization, Hoop Camp’s, initiatives. “All the things that we’ve enjoyed through sports we give those same opportunities to all of our athletes with special and additional needs.”

A basketball clinic followed the Nevada game the next day at Reno High School.

Garrity has been running Hoop Camp for 30 years. Reno has been one of the stops on his tour for the past few years.

Following his eight-point performance against Utah State, Wolf Pack forward Nick Davidson stopped by to put some smiles on some faces.

“I had a cousin with special needs. I remember coming out to camps like this,” the redshirt freshman said. “It meant so much to him and to see how excited my cousin got to play basketball. Anything I can do to give back.”

The clinics give participants a chance to run around, get some shots up, and spend time with their friends.

“Watching the joy when they make a basket. That’s amazing. It’s so fun to see that,” said volunteer Dave Allison.

While the campers got their time in the limelight, volunteers gained some perspective: everyone deserves their chance on the hardwood.

To learn more about Hoop Camp, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

Latest News

Floodwater covers a property along River Rd. in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
Plane crash graphic
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
Jon Jones, right, in action against Andre Gusmao during the UFC - 87 Seek and Destroy Ultimate...
Jon Jones to headline UFC 285 in heavyweight title fight in Vegas
DUI arrest
Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests