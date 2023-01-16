Food bank holds MLK day of service

Kids help package oranges at the food bank on Monday, January 16th, 2023
Kids help package oranges at the food bank on Monday, January 16th, 2023(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The snow didn’t stop dozens of people for making their way out to USA Parkway to volunteer in the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Martin Luther King Jr. day of service

David Torres brought his daughters to help sort food and put it into categories.

“As a family we heard about this event a few weeks ago. We know there is a lot of homelessness going on and we ended up wanting to volunteer,” he explained.

The food bank says the efforts made by the volunteers make a big difference.

“A volunteer that gives us 2.5 hours will help thousands of people,” said Jocelyn Lantrip of the food bank.

She says the food bank helps about 137,000 people every month, and there are a lot of people who want to help make that happen .

“We have heard from a lot of families that they want to volunteer with their kids,” Lantrip added.

Volunteering is something that can always be done at the food bank, for more information, click here.

