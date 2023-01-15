Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday.

One arrest was for felony drunken driving.

The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Police also issued several traffic citations.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money to do the enforcement.

The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.

