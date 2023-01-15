Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests

DUI arrest
DUI arrest
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:42 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday.

One arrest was for felony drunken driving.

The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Police also issued several traffic citations.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money to do the enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

Latest News

Alyssa Jimenez drives to the basket for two of her 22 points.
Strong defense leads Nevada to victory over Utah State
Strong defense leads Nevada to victory over Utah State
Strong defense leads Nevada to victory over Utah State
Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel, left, poses with his famous father, Evel Kneivel, at a New...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60 in Reno hospice
Resident Laurie Morse, 59, shovels wet sand into bags in the pouring rain, a last ditch effort...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow