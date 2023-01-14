Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee.

Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe Main Post Office, 1046 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

Special pick ups will be allowed this holiday weekend, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m for pickups. Retail services will operate normally Saturday and next Tuesday.

Residents served by the Incline Village post office at 770 Mays Blvd Incline Village, NV 89451 are encouraged to get their mail at the local post office during regular retail hours.

The post office says regular mail delivery will resume once conditions improve. To help ensure safe delivery, they are asking residents to ensure sidewalks, walkways, and steps are clear of ice and snow.

