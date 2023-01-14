Westbound I-80 closes at Nevada State line due to rockslide, spinouts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide at Mystic in Nevada County.

In addition to the rockslide, westbound I-80 traffic is also being held in Truckee and I-80 eastbound traffic is being held at Castle Peak due to multiple spin outs over the Donner Summit.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

