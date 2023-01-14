Westbound I-80 closes at Nevada State line due to rockslide, spinouts

A different section of I-80 at Donner Summit
A different section of I-80 at Donner Summit(California Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide at Mystic in Nevada County.

In addition to the rockslide, westbound I-80 traffic is also being held in Truckee and I-80 eastbound traffic is being held at Castle Peak due to multiple spin outs over the Donner Summit.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case

Latest News

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe
A photo of Swan Lake
Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather