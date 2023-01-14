Sports Caravan, 1/13

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ballers were out in full effect for the latest edition of the Sports Caravan.

Friday’s show also featured a huge contest at Lawlor Events Center, with Nevada’s men running past Utah State in a critical Mountain West showdown.

It was also a bittersweet night, with Mike Stefansson hosting his final Sports Caravan.

From Mike: Leading the Sports Caravan has been one of the true honors of my career. I remember being a huge fan of the show as a local high school athlete & I never took for granted the opportunity we had to showcase our local athletes. There’s nothing like a Caravan Friday! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes & for all of the incredible support over the past five years. It’s truly meant the world. It’s not goodbye, but see you later ...

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

Latest News

1-13-22
Sports Caravan, 1/13: Part Three
1-13-22
Sports Caravan, 1/13: Part Two
1-13-22
Sports Caravan, 1/13: Part One
Raider’s Adams, Jacobs, Carlson given All-Pro nods