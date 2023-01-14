Sports Caravan, 1/13

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ballers were out in full effect for the latest edition of the Sports Caravan.

Friday’s show also featured a huge contest at Lawlor Events Center, with Nevada’s men running past Utah State in a critical Mountain West showdown.

It was also a bittersweet night, with Mike Stefansson hosting his final Sports Caravan.

From Mike: Leading the Sports Caravan has been one of the true honors of my career. I remember being a huge fan of the show as a local high school athlete & I never took for granted the opportunity we had to showcase our local athletes. There’s nothing like a Caravan Friday! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes & for all of the incredible support over the past five years. It’s truly meant the world. It’s not goodbye, but see you later ...

