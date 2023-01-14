Blackshear’s career night leads Wolf Pack over Utah State 85-70

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored 19 of his career-high 28 points in the second half and Nevada pulled away for an 85-70 victory over Utah State on Friday night.

Blackshear made 9 of 15 shots from the floor and 10 of 11 free throws for the Wolf Pack (15-4, 5-1 Mountain West Conference). He also had five steals and five assists. Will Baker matched his career best with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Baker sank 3 of 6 from 3-point range and added six rebounds. Jarod Lucas pitched in with 21 points and four assists as the trio accounted for all but 12 of Nevada’s points.

Taylor Funk and Steven Ashworth paced the Aggies (14-4, 3-2) with 13 points apiece. Funk added nine rebounds. Trevin Dorius, Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow all scored 11.

Blackshear’s second-half effort helped Nevada rally from a 42-37 halftime deficit.

UP NEXT

Utah State: The Aggies host UNLV on Tuesday.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack travel to play Boise State on Tuesday.

UTAH ST. (14-4)

Funk 5-11 0-0 13, Dorius 3-6 5-6 11, Ashworth 4-9 4-4 15, Bairstow 4-10 2-4 11, Shulga 4-10 2-2 11, Akin 2-7 4-5 8, Eytle-Rock 0-1 1-2 1, Hamoda 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 18-23 70.

NEVADA (15-4)

Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Baker 10-14 1-2 24, Blackshear 9-15 10-11 28, Lucas 7-14 4-5 21, Pettigrew 0-2 0-0 0, Davidson 3-5 0-0 8, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 15-18 85.

Halftime_Utah St. 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 8-22 (Ashworth 3-6, Funk 3-7, Bairstow 1-2, Shulga 1-4, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 0-2), Nevada 8-17 (Baker 3-6, Lucas 3-6, Davidson 2-2, Coleman 0-1, Pettigrew 0-1, Powell 0-1). Fouled Out_Dorius. Rebounds_Utah St. 32 (Funk 9), Nevada 29 (Baker 6). Assists_Utah St. 12 (Shulga 6), Nevada 18 (Blackshear 5). Total Fouls_Utah St. 18, Nevada 19. A_7,315 (11,536).

