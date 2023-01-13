Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding.

This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.

It is considered an area of focus due to the fact that it is a closed basin, but it’s far from the only Washoe County location being monitored for possible flooding.

Washoe County crews are taking advantage of the break in storms to visit other known hot spots in the county to evaluate their risk for flooding. In particular, they are watching for debris that could impede drainages.

Water elevations at closed basin locations, such as Swan Lake, and drainage locations are also being monitored.

The county has purchased flood protection barriers. While they say they may not be necessary, they will not be placed on Lemmon Drive if they are. If they must be used, they will be generally situated well off the edge of the roadway, not on the pavement. This is to lessen the visual and physical impact on residents, and to maintain safe driving conditions on Lemmon Drive.

Pumps will not be installed in the same areas as they were in 2017. If they are needed at all, they will be placed in areas away from roadways.

Some areas of Pompe Drive will be prepared in the next week or two should barriers need to be installed.

Washoe County also says they have heard concerns from residents about standing water in ditches, and that that is to be expected in low-lying areas.

Residents can monitor water levels at each of the North Valley’s closed basins here.

