Tahoe National Forest hiring for 2023 season

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The Tahoe National Forest is hiring temporary and seasonal recreation staff for the 2023 season.

These are the positions they are looking for:

Forestry Aid (Recreation)

Forestry Technician (Recreation)

Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails)

Laborer (Road Crew)

Maintenance Worker

Duty locations will include Camptonville, Foresthill, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Sierraville, and Truckee.

Staff in these positions will contribute to forest health, resource protection, and public recreation infrastructure. You are invited to apply by Jan. 19.

“Seasonal staff are vital to maintain Tahoe National Forest’s robust recreation program,” said Recreation Officer Hillary Santana. “If you have a passion for outdoor recreation, land stewardship and customer service, these jobs are for you! Seasonal staff are the glue that hold our recreation program together and allow us to continue offering so many recreation opportunities for our public.”

Those interested can apply here.

