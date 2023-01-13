Storms hit the vulnerable hardest, recovery takes longer

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Three times a week Jim Eckert keeps his appointment at this dialysis center at the south end of Carson City, receiving treatment critical to his health. He then returns home to his small apartment glad to find this morning, at least, the walkways cleared of snow and ice. They weren’t this morning and that caused him to fall.

He enters a home which has been without its normal source of heat, he says, since New Year’s Eve. Life, at the moment, is far from normal, “It affects my kidneys,” he says. “When it gets cold it feels like someone has taken a bat tomy kidney. I mean it really hurts.”

To be fair, it’s liveable at the moment. and he’s adapting, putting on extra clothes and hangin out in his bedroom where a portable electric heater keeps things relatively comfortable. That heater was loaned by the apartment management, but Jim’s worried about it’s effect on his utility bill.

There’s nothing wrong with his furnace. The problem is beneath our feet. The crawl space underneath the unit and the furnace ducting is full of water from the melting snow. A retired maintenance worker himself, jim understands the problem. If he was younger and healthy, “I’d have it fixed already,” he says.

But before anyone can fix it, the crawl space needs to be drained. as fast as the water is pumped it fills again.

What frustrates Jim he says, is no one telling him what’s going on. So we asked.

Southgate Apartments, where Jim lives, is operated by the Nevada Rural Housing Authority. A spokesperson tells us they are working on it, bringing in a bigger pump. And the effect of that electric heater on his utility bill? They promise to work with him to make sure he doesn’t bear a bigger financial burden because of it.

Help apparently, is on the way, but Jim Eckert’s present dilemma reminds as that events like a series of winter storm hit some of us harder than others and their journey back to a normal life can be longer.

we’ll let you know what happens.

