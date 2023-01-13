‘The Sheep Show’ returns to Northern Nevada

“The Sheep Show” is back and organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, is expecting a record...
“The Sheep Show” is back and organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, is expecting a record turnout this year at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This year is the first time in two years that all events will be held 100% in person.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia and Denise Wong
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Sheep Show” is back and organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, is expecting a record turnout this year at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This year is the first time in two years that all events will be held 100% in person.

The show gives attendees a chance to check out the latest in hunting gear and other outdoor essentials. This time it’s expanded the expo to include three halls filled with wall-to-wall exhibits and features more than 350 exhibitors, educational seminars, youth events, and more.

“Reno is such a friendly city, great people, always welcoming. This is our 46th convention just a little shy of 30 in Reno, so this is our second home,” said Gray Thornton, WSF President and CEO.

The Sheep Show is open to the public through Saturday, January 14th 2023. The expo also features a free youth wildlife conservation experience on Saturday from 10a to 4p.

For a full schedule of events and other details click, here.

