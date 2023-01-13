Raider’s Adams, Jacobs, Carlson given All-Pro nods

HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been given first team All-Pro honors.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs, and kicker Daniel Carlson were all announced to the 2022 first team, the Associated Press announced Friday.

For Adams, this is the third time he has been given such an honor, having been nominated now in three straight seasons. He finished with the third most receiving yards in the league with 1,516 and broke a franchise season receiving record previously held by Tim Brown.

This is the first All-Pro nomination for Jacobs, who totaled more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 2022. He also won the 2022 rushing title, becoming one of just three Raiders to do so.

Carlson was given the first team nod this year after being nominated to the second team in 2021. He finished 2022 with 137 points, tied for third in the NFL.

