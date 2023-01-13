New tool allows Douglas County residents to report infrastructure damage

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A new tool provided by Douglas County is allowing residents to report damage to structures and infrastructure in Douglas County.

The tool can be accessed here. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag the location in question, and give a detailed account of the issue.

Doing so will allow the county to assess the damage, catalogue trends, and allocate resources. Reporting is not a way to obtain a reimbursement from the county or obtain an insurance claim.

The tool allows the county to log issues during an event so that staff can utilize the data for future capital improvement projects or repairs for future events.

