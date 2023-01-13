New law changes the way traffic violations are treated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows.

In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.

A new law prohibits arrest for failure to pay a traffic ticket. It also means most traffic violations will be considered a civil infraction, instead of criminal.

“Here the courts, if you are found to have committed a civil infraction the courts won’t sue you,” says Martin Wiener, criminal defense attorney. “But they could put a lien on your property. They can attach your property. They can garnish your wages. Also, the result of civil infractions gets sent to DMV. So, your demerits will matter there. Also, that information is available to insurance companies.”

For those reasons it would be folly to think traffic violations won’t be taken seriously here in Nevada.

For drivers who rack up fines for committing traffic violations, Wiener says the courts and DMV have recourse.

“They can suspend your driver’s license until you pay the fines,” says Wiener. “That’s one way this is different than if you owe money to your neighbor. Here the court has the DMV where they can hammer you.”

Such traffic violations like drunk driving, reckless driving, or leaving the scene of a crash will still be considered criminal misdemeanors.

The law says officers may continue to detain, search and arrest drivers as appropriate under existing laws.

Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth with the Traffic Division of Reno P.D. says the new law is administrative in nature, and he doesn’t see it changing driving habits.

“I don’t think it will really change driving behavior,” say Sergeant Hollingsworth. “But time will tell. We have to see how this plays out.”

Many courts have set up an appeals process for civil traffic violations for those who choose to fight the ticket.

Go the specific court’s website to find out the process.

