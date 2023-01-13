Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges.

On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road.

The Sheriff’s Office was accompanied by Child Welfare Services to check on the health of a 2-year-old, pursuant to the Drug Endangered Child protocol.

The child’s mother, 36-year-old Megan Rowland of Nevada City, refused to allow deputies to conduct a welfare check on the child when they arrived. Shortly thereafter, the father, 36-year-old Nathaniel McFarland, arrived and demanded law enforcement leave.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant into the home and found the child’s health was at risk due to “multiple factors”, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The pair were arrested after it was determined the child's health was in danger due to "multiple factors." (The Nevada County Sheriff's Office)

Rowland and McFarland were taken into custody for felony child endangerment and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. Rowland was booked for resisting arrest, while McFarland was charged with being in possession of a firearm in violation of a court order.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.