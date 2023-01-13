Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment

The pair were arrested on child endangerment charges
The pair were arrested on child endangerment charges(The Nevada County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges.

On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road.

The Sheriff’s Office was accompanied by Child Welfare Services to check on the health of a 2-year-old, pursuant to the Drug Endangered Child protocol.

The child’s mother, 36-year-old Megan Rowland of Nevada City, refused to allow deputies to conduct a welfare check on the child when they arrived. Shortly thereafter, the father, 36-year-old Nathaniel McFarland, arrived and demanded law enforcement leave.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant into the home and found the child’s health was at risk due to “multiple factors”, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The pair were arrested after it was determined the child's health was in danger due to...
The pair were arrested after it was determined the child's health was in danger due to "multiple factors."(The Nevada County Sheriff's Office)

Rowland and McFarland were taken into custody for felony child endangerment and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. Rowland was booked for resisting arrest, while McFarland was charged with being in possession of a firearm in violation of a court order.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
NDOW game wardens are looking for this pickup truck and say that the occupants are persons of...
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case

Latest News

Nevada Department of Corrections
In Nevada prisons, use-of-force overhaul stalls
Now hiring sign
Tahoe National Forest hiring for 2023 season
Alan Jenne
Lombardo names Alan Jenne NDOW Director
Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month