Movie Minute: Tom Hanks brings us one of the first truly feel good movies of the year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking for the perfect film to warm you up out of your post-holiday winter blues, A Man Called Otto is the film for you. Based on the best-selling book, “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, Tom Hanks plays the grumpy neighbor who wants nothing to do with the people in his community. But when a hilariously dysfunctional family moves in next door, they force themselves on Otto who soon discovers family is whom you choose to love. A Man Called Otto is in theaters everywhere Friday.

Also in theaters is the action-thriller, Plane, starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Tony Goldwyn. The story follows an commercial airline pilot who gets caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his plane during a terrible storm. And he’ll partner up with an unlikely hero, a convicted murderer, to make sure all his passengers remain safe until help arrives. Plane is in theaters everywhere Friday.

The highly anticipated video game turned TV show, The Last of Us, debuts on HBO and HBO Max Sunday. The film is set in a post=apocalyptic zombie world where a man and children (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) find themselves fighting together to survive their brutal circumstances and ruthless killers. The Last of Us is already getting rave reviews and is one of the best selling video games ever. Episode one of the nine-part series premieres Sunday night on HBO.

