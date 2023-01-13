Lombardo names Alan Jenne NDOW Director

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has named Alan Jenne as the new Director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

The department’s long-standing director, Tony Wasley, retired after a near 25-year career with the department, 10 of which were spent as director.

“Alan is a dedicated public servant and brings great insight to the department. Alan is committed to conserving Nevada’s wildlife and managing our incredible public lands, and I look forward to his leadership,” Lombardo said.

Jenne served as the administrator for NDOW’s Habitat Division since 2013, and was responsible for habitat-related programs, projects, and challenges across the state.

He began his career with NDOW in 1993 at the Overton Wildlife Management Area in Clark County.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.