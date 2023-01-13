Lombardo names Alan Jenne NDOW Director

Alan Jenne
Alan Jenne(The Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has named Alan Jenne as the new Director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

The department’s long-standing director, Tony Wasley, retired after a near 25-year career with the department, 10 of which were spent as director.

“Alan is a dedicated public servant and brings great insight to the department. Alan is committed to conserving Nevada’s wildlife and managing our incredible public lands, and I look forward to his leadership,” Lombardo said.

Jenne served as the administrator for NDOW’s Habitat Division since 2013, and was responsible for habitat-related programs, projects, and challenges across the state.

He began his career with NDOW in 1993 at the Overton Wildlife Management Area in Clark County.

