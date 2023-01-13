KOLO ATE: Great Full Gardens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Full Gardens has come a long way since it first opened back in 2010; a business that was created organically.

“One day I walked into the greenhouse and there were tomatoes everywhere and it was big, and I just said man this is a great, full garden. And we looked at each other and said ‘That’s the name of the company,” said CEO Gino Scala.

It’s turned into a chain of four locations here in Northern Nevada, serving up a healthier version of some of your favorite foods.

“A family comes in and mom is gluten-free, and the dad is a carnivore and he’s got two kids who are vegans,” explained Scala. “Everybody can dine here.”

It’s long been a draw for both vegans and vegetarians, but they do offer meat on the menu.

“You can get your burger, it’s just grass-fed. You’re going to get chicken, but it’s organic. You get seafood, but it’s wild. You can get vegan, and it’s tasty,” exclaimed Scala.

You can also find items you won’t get anywhere else, like Connie’s Fruit Omelette, which has sliced bananas inside.

“It’s named after my mother-in-law,” explained Scala. “It’s got a fruit compote in it and cream cheese and cinnamon. And it’s served with our organic potatoes. And it’s super-good.”

The Paleo Bowl is also a best-seller, served with your choice of protein.

“They’re a great way to eat lean and green,” added Scala. “Mushrooms, broccoli, onions, cabbage and kale. They can comes with any kind of protein, even a vegan protein.”

They’ve also started selling organic, cold-pressed juices and homemade vegan soups.

“The soups are sold in Whole Foods, natural grocers, the Great Basin Community Food Co-op,” explained Scala.

They can also be bought to-go in-store, or have them shipped through their website. You can find dinner ideas on the “Gino The Soup Man” YouTube channel.

“You can use the recipes on that channel to have the soup as a base for a meal,” added Scala. ‘So if you want a Thai-inspired meal, you’ve got to buy 18 to 20 ingredients. In this case, you can buy our Coconut Corn and Sweet Potato Chowder, pour it over a pound of rice noodles, add your favorite proteins and you have a meal for four, and it’s easy.”

Just another way to reinforce that people can eat better, without sacrificing the flavor or the fulfillment.

“You can eat healthy and be full, you can eat healthy and eat meat, you can eat healthy and eat vegan,” said Scala.

Great Full Gardens has locations in Midtown, South Meadows Parkway, Longley Lane and Legends in Sparks. You can check out the menu and buy soups and juices at www.greatfullgardens.com

